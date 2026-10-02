Urban Decay Takes Over the TMZ Tour Bus for Their Dirty 30 Celebration

The TMZ Tour Bus got down and dirty Wednesday night ... packed to the gills with influencers to celebrate Urban Decay's Dirty 30!

Decked out in pics of UD's iconic Pocket Rocket lip gloss -- which the beauty brand brought back for the night -- our bus scooped up the socialites at Chateau Marmont before taking the party on the road.

DJ Coach West brought the vibes while the bus cruised through the Sunset Strip and WeHo ... before hitting Canter's Deli for the 30th anniversary celebration!

DJs Tara Yummy and MAAD had the beats bumping from a birthday-cake-inspired DJ booth, while guests enjoyed the Extra Dirty 'Tini Bar, custom merch, and even flash tattoos.