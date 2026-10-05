Ex-'American Idol' Contestant Caleb Flynn Sentenced in Murder trial, Watch Live

Former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Flynn's sentencing in his murder trial is about to get underway ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Flynn was found guilty of murder in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn ... and now it's time for the singer to face the music.

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As we previously reported, the jury sided with the prosecution, who had argued that Caleb shot Ashley twice in the back of the head and staged the scene to look like a break-in.

Prosecutors argued that Flynn was having an affair, and had texted his mistress the night before the murder ... "I choose you. I’m free. Actions will come tomorrow."

Flynn broke down in tears when the jury delivered their guilty verdict, while Ashley's family cried, smiled and hugged each other.