Simu Liu Weds Fiancée Allison In French Ceremony

"Avengers: Doomsday" star Simu Liu got hitched to his fiancée, Allison Hsu ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... Simu and Allison walked down the aisle over the weekend in France.

Simu and Allison have been dating since late 2022. The actor popped the question to Allison in May 2025 during a trip to Paris.

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Allison has worked for Interscope Records since 2017, where she started as an intern. She is currently the label's digital marketing director.