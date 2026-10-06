American Airlines Passenger Allegedly Put Her Legs Against Window As She Masturbated

The American Airlines passenger who allegedly took off her underwear and jeans to masturbate on a flight pressed her legs against the window and moaned as she pleasured herself ... at least according to the man sitting in front of her.

According to a witness statement to police, obtained by TMZ, Katy Inzer was seated behind a husband and wife aboard an AA flight from Baltimore to Miami on September 11 when the husband heard "strange loud moaning sounds" coming from the row behind him.

The man told police when he spun around and saw a half-naked Inzer pleasuring herself with her legs against the window.

He told cops he promptly alerted flight staff, who instructed Inzer to stop and put her clothes back on. The man said Inzer complied.

According to a police report ... when the plane landed at Miami International Airport, cops interviewed Inzer and noticed a "strong odor of alcohol" and bloodshot eyes.

Cops say Inzer told officers that while her flight was delayed in Baltimore for two hours, she had "several drinks" before boarding the plane. She also claimed she couldn't remember a thing from the flight because she was asleep.