Duct-Taped American Airlines Passenger Doesn't Remember Incident

The American Airlines passenger who was duct-taped to his seat after an in-flight meltdown is finally speaking out about the incident ... claiming he has no memory of the chaos he allegedly caused.

While appearing in court last week ... Layne Arthur Lundeen told the district court commissioner ... "I don’t remember any of what happened," ... according to The Baltimore Banner.

Play video content Video: Duct-Taped Airline Passenger Taken Into Police Custody TMZ.com

When his charges were brought up ... Lundeen responded ... "I assaulted a police officer? Is that what it says? I don't have glasses."

After the court went into the nitty-gritty of the allegations -- including him shouting anti-gay remarks and hurling the N-word at a Black flight attendant --- he added ... "Oh my God. What a mess … I don't remember any of it."

Play video content Video: Man Gets Duct Taped to Seat on Flight After Allegedly Making Racist and Anti-Gay Remarks TMZ.com

Lundeen -- who admitted in court that he had a couple of screwdrivers before the incident -- is charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

As we reported... he became belligerent on the flight, allegedly yelled racial and anti-gay slurs at passengers and crew, struck one passenger and pushed another.