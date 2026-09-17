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Duct-Taped American Airlines Passenger Doesn't Remember Incident

Man Duct-Taped to Plane Seat I Don't Remember Any Of It!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Richard Olenick 1

The American Airlines passenger who was duct-taped to his seat after an in-flight meltdown is finally speaking out about the incident ... claiming he has no memory of the chaos he allegedly caused.

While appearing in court last week ... Layne Arthur Lundeen told the district court commissioner ... "I don’t remember any of what happened," ... according to The Baltimore Banner.

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Duct-Taped, Dragged Off
Video: Duct-Taped Airline Passenger Taken Into Police Custody
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When his charges were brought up ... Lundeen responded ... "I assaulted a police officer? Is that what it says? I don't have glasses."

After the court went into the nitty-gritty of the allegations -- including him shouting anti-gay remarks and hurling the N-word at a Black flight attendant --- he added ... "Oh my God. What a mess … I don't remember any of it."

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TAPED DOWN, LOCKED UP
Video: Man Gets Duct Taped to Seat on Flight After Allegedly Making Racist and Anti-Gay Remarks
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Lundeen -- who admitted in court that he had a couple of screwdrivers before the incident -- is charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

As we reported... he became belligerent on the flight, allegedly yelled racial and anti-gay slurs at passengers and crew, struck one passenger and pushed another.

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Eventually, several passengers and flight attendants teamed up to duct-tape Lundeen to his seat.

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