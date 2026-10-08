Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Cited For Driving Down Wrong Side of Highway

Cops Say He Drove Down Wrong Side of Highway

Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich is getting super familiar with Florida law enforcement... because just weeks after being arrested for nitrous oxide possession, he was cited for driving the wrong way down a divided highway.

The singer and actor was cited just after 9 AM on September 30 after cops claimed he was driving his 2020 white BMW the wrong way down a divided highway in Port St. Lucie.

This traffic violation came about a month after cops arrested Max for possession of nitrous oxide on August 25 in Florida.

He was previously arrested for domestic violence in October 2025 ... also in Florida.

Max and Demi were only together for a few months before getting engaged in 2020 ... but the engagement lasted just two months. The pair broke up in September 2020.

In the wake of his domestic violence bust, Max claimed he was going to rehab.