Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Engaged to Darrin Kitchens

Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is engaged to Darrin Kitchens ... and he got on bended knee on a rooftop.

Pumpkin shared a slideshow on TikTok, saying she's still "over the moon" after Darrin popped the question. She says her sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and Alana's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, were by her side for the proposal.

Pumpkin reflected on her two-year relationship with Darrin, calling it a "wild ride" filled with memorable moments and a few disagreements.

She says Darrin's love and support for her and her children have made the relationship unlike anything she's experienced before.

Pumpkin says she's excited for their future together and signs off with a playful reference to becoming "The Future Mrs. Kitchens."

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Darrin popped the question Wednesday night after renting out an entire rooftop terrace at an Atlanta restaurant and carefully planning the romantic evening.

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We're told production cameras for the family's WE TV reality show were filming the engagement ... and our sources say the proposal will be featured on the upcoming season.

Pumpkin and Darrin have been dating for roughly two years. She previously kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, but has made clear he's become an important part of her life and her children's lives.