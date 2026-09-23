Mama June's Late Daughter Anna: Video Shows Suspect Breaking Into Widower's Car

A creepy new Ring video shows an alleged gunman breaking into a car owned by Mama June's late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's widower ... before allegedly firing a shot at the house with a child inside.

In the clip obtained by TMZ ... the armed individual -- who concealed his face with a gray hoodie -- can be seen emerging from the shadows before hopping inside a vehicle on the property.

The person then walks off camera before a car alarm starts blaring -- causing the trespasser to run off into the night.

The moment the car alarm went off is when Eldridge Toney said the suspect fired a single shot at the home ... with the bullet ripping through the nursery and his newborn baby's crib.

As we reported ... no one was injured, and police have nabbed a suspect.

In the aftermath of the alleged shooting ... Eldridge -- who recently welcomed son Walker with fiancée, Jessie English -- called the event "crazy." He told us ... "We definitely had people upstairs looking out for us!"