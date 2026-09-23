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Mama June's Late Daughter Anna: Video Shows Suspect Breaking Into Widower's Car

Mama June's Late Daughter Anna New Video Shows Man Breaking Into Widower's Car ... Before Allegedly Shooting Up Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Unwanted Guest
Video: Video Shows an Intruder at the Home of Mama June's Late Daughter Anna's Widower

A creepy new Ring video shows an alleged gunman breaking into a car owned by Mama June's late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's widower ... before allegedly firing a shot at the house with a child inside.

In the clip obtained by TMZ ... the armed individual -- who concealed his face with a gray hoodie -- can be seen emerging from the shadows before hopping inside a vehicle on the property.

The person then walks off camera before a car alarm starts blaring -- causing the trespasser to run off into the night.

Eldridge Toney 2

The moment the car alarm went off is when Eldridge Toney said the suspect fired a single shot at the home ... with the bullet ripping through the nursery and his newborn baby's crib.

As we reported ... no one was injured, and police have nabbed a suspect.

In the aftermath of the alleged shooting ... Eldridge -- who recently welcomed son Walker with fiancée, Jessie English -- called the event "crazy." He told us ... "We definitely had people upstairs looking out for us!"

Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell
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Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Launch Gallery

Eldridge previously tied the knot with Anna in March 2023. She died 9 months later after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer.

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