Mama June's Late Daughter Anna: Widower's Home Allegedly Shot Up With Baby Inside

Mama June's late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's widower says his home was shot up in the middle of the night ... claiming his newborn baby was sleeping inside when a bullet tore straight through the child's crib.

Eldridge Toney tells TMZ ... he filed a police report after the terrifying incident, which he says unfolded around 2:45 AM Tuesday when someone was going through the family's vehicles, which were parked outside.

According to Eldridge, the person was spooked by the car alarms and fired at the house while the children were inside.

Eldridge says the bullet ripped through the nursery wall, passed through the crib, and finally stopped in clothing stored inside a closet. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The close call came just weeks after Eldridge and his fiancée, Jessie English, welcomed their first child, Walker.

Eldridge thanked Baldwin police for quickly catching a suspect, though he tells us he has no idea who the person is or why his home was allegedly targeted.

He told us ... "It's just crazy one of us could have been killed. We definitely had people upstairs looking out for us!"

Eldridge was married to Anna from March 2023 until she died from stage 4 adrenal cancer that December ... the couple had been together since 2017.