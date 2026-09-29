Mama June's Ex Sugar Bear Engaged to Woman He Met On TikTok

Mama June's ex, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, is engaged again ... and this time, he says he's found love on TikTok.

Sugar Bear tells TMZ ... he proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor, Sunday during a TikTok Live at her home in Georgia ... giving her a ring that once belonged to her mom. SB tells us he asked Taylor's mom for her blessing before popping the question.

The couple met on TikTok about five months ago after Sugar Bear reached out to her first ... and they say their chemistry was immediate.

Taylor says Sugar Bear initially came over to her house, where she made him "a big ol' pot of spaghetti." They spent the weekend together talking and having fun before their relationship blossomed.

The couple now live together, and Sugar Bear tells TMZ he's living his life and taking things one day at a time.

He says Taylor is "sweet and very pretty," while Taylor tells us she really likes him and says they started meeting up and hanging out before eventually moving in together.

As for wedding plans ... the couple says they're taking their time and are thinking sometime next year, though they haven't decided on a location.

Sugar Bear was previously in a long-term relationship with Mama June ... and they met in an online chat room. They held a commitment ceremony in 2013 and share daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, but they were never legally married.