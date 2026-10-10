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Celebrate Spooky Season with These Sexy Stars Dressed Up As Witches

Spooky Season Sexy Stars Dressed As Witches

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Dressed As Witches
Launch Gallery
The Baddest Witches Launch Gallery
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Get ready to bust out those broomsticks ... because spooky season is officially underway ... and these celebs are getting in the spirit ... with some sexy witch costumes.

Hollywood hotties Vanessa Hudgens and Adelaine Morin wowed as witches in their black dresses.

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Even Julianne Hough joined the coven ... lookin' lusty in lace while sporting this sexy cape.

And they're not the only ones! Check out our gallery to see more steamy snaps of stars dressed as witches!

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