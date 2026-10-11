Sydney Sweeney Goes Topless in New Novig Sports Betting Promo Video

Sydney Sweeney is playing ball again ... with a new stripped-down advertisement for sports prediction company Novig.

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The "Euphoria" star's latest Instagram Reel is drawing renewed attention to her involvement with the sports trading platform ... which made headlines in September when Sweeney joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder.

As TMZ previously reported, Sweeney became the face of Novig's provocative "Just Sports" ad campaign, posing nude while using sports equipment to cover herself.

The campaign quickly generated buzz -- and backlash -- with critics arguing it sexualized sports and overshadowed the athletes themselves.

The partnership goes beyond a typical celebrity endorsement ... Sweeney actually owns an equity stake in Novig, although the size of her share has not been disclosed.

The controversy has also extended beyond social media. Several prominent female athletes criticized the campaign, arguing that it reduced women's sports to a marketing gimmick rather than celebrating the skill and dedication of female competitors.

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Novig, meanwhile, has positioned itself as a sports-only prediction market, allowing users to trade on the outcomes of sporting events. The platform requires users to be at least 21.