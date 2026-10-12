Mark Wahlberg Says 'Entourage' May Be Making a Comeback

Play video content Video: Mark Wahlberg Teases Possible ‘Entourage’ Reboot TMZ.com

Mark Wahlberg just dropped a major bombshell ... telling TMZ that "Entourage" just might make a comeback!!!

We got it straight from the horse's mouth when we got Mark at AVRA in Beverly Hills ... Marky Mark says the guys' return isn't off the table.

Thing is ... Mark stressed that the future of "Entourage" will probably come down to whether or not the fans want it to happen.

As you know, Mark was an executive producer on the hit HBO series ... and the show is loosely based on his own life coming up in Hollywood.

Mark says a potential reboot could be in the form of a TV series ... or even another movie.