'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Lucian Piane Manner of Death Revealed

Lucian Piane's manner of death has been revealed ... and officials have ruled the "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum's passing an accident ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Lucian died from blunt trauma Monday at age 46. His place of death is listed as a street, and his body is now "ready for release" ... though the case remains open.

As TMZ previously reported ... Lucian was struck by a car in Glendale early Monday morning. Firefighters tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death came after a troubling weekend that included two run-ins with Glendale police ... first on Saturday for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, then again Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police officer or emergency worker.

He was cited and released both times ... and was scheduled to appear in court Monday, the same day he died.