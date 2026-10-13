Paramedic Sentenced for Masturbating in Coworkers' Food and Filming It

Jerked Off Into Coworkers' Food And Filmed It

A Baltimore County paramedic has been sentence after adding his own secret sauce to his coworkers' food.

36-year-old Christopher Carroll was sentenced Tuesday for masturbating into his co-workers’ food and filming it.

He pleaded guilty in August to 3 counts of causing another person to ingest bodily fluid ... and has been sentenced to 25 years.

During his plea hearing, Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney Logan Frye said there were 3 videos that show Carroll ejaculating and urinating on county property ... and without his coworkers' consent.

Carroll was initially charged with a whopping 20 counts -- as well as 3 counts of malicious destruction of property -- after a monthslong investigation into his alleged misconduct.