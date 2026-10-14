Michelle Obama's Brother Says There's No Way She Runs For President

No Amount of Crazy Will Convince My Sis to Run!!!

Play video content Video: Craig Robinson Says Sister Michelle Obama Won't Run For President TMZ.com

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson thinks she'd make a great commander-in-chief ... but he says there's no chance she's running for president -- no matter how insane the world gets.

We got Craig at LAX, and our photog asked him how crazy things would need to get for Michelle to feel like she needs to run for the White House.

Craig says there's no crazy threshold ... it ain't happening no matter what. So fans of the former First Lady shouldn't expect her to ride onto the 2028 debate stage like a knight in shining armor.

BTW ... don't take this to mean Craig doesn't believe in his younger sister. He thinks she'd make a great prez -- though he admits he's biased.

Michelle has repeatedly said she's NOT interested in elected office ... and she doesn't want to put her kids through the public scrutiny again ... and Craig touches on that some in the clip.

We also asked Craig about a dream guest for their "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson" podcast ... and he plays it super cool.