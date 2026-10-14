Drakeo the Ruler's Estate Says It Settled Wrongful Death Lawsuit with Live Nation

Drakeo the Ruler's estate says it has settled its wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation ... nearly 5 years after he was fatally stabbed at a concert in Los Angeles.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Drakeo's estate reached an agreement with Live Nation, Hollywood Elite Security, Inc., Black Tide Events, LLC, and other companies.

The terms of the settlement are unclear ... though the filing states the settlement is conditioned upon the completion of certain terms within 45 days of signing the settlement docs.

Remember ... Drakeo's brother filed this lawsuit back in 2022, claiming promoters didn't keep his brother safe at the 2021 Once Upon A Time Festival Concert where he was stabbed to death during a backstage altercation.