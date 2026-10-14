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Madelyn Cline vs. Samara Weaving - Chix On Netflix Scream Queens

Madelyn Cline vs. Samara Weaving Who'd You Rather?! Chix On Netflix Scream Queens Edition

By TMZ Staff
Published
Who'd You Rather?! -- Part 4
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery
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Chix On Netflix is SCARY HOT this week -- Madelyn Cline and Samara Weaving are noted for their horror film expertise ... Madelyn played Danica Richards in the reboot film "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and Samara slayed as Grace Le Domas in "Ready or Not."

Which scream queen are you runnin' towards first?!

The question here is: Who'd You Rather?!

VOTE NOW!

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