Former Congressman Matt Gaetz Sued By Two Women For Sex Trafficking

Matt Gaetz -- the former congressman from Florida -- has been sued by two women who claim he sex trafficked them.

The pair -- who are going by Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 in the lawsuit -- allege they met a man named Micah Greenberg through the online dating website Seeking Arrangement ... a website commonly used to facilitate relationships between older, wealthy people and young people who could use a little extra dough.

Jane Doe 1 says she met Greenberg in 2017 ... at first allegedly engaging only him in sexual acts in exchange for money.

She says she met Gaetz through Greenberg on July 15, 2017, at a party ... and, that night, she claims she saw him have sex with a 17-year-old -- whom she says he then gave $400 in cash.

Jane Doe 1 says Gaetz also gave her money ... in installments ranging from $150 to $1,000. She says he sent them to her on Venmo and wrote reasons for the payments like "Being my friend," "Being awesome," "Here," and "Just because."

Jane Doe 2 says she met Gaetz in December 2017 ... and, after she says she took ecstasy, she claims Greenberg and Gaetz both had sex with her.

The Jane Does both say they went on multiple trips along with Gaetz as well ... including to Las Vegas, the Florida Keys and New York City.

They're both suing Gaetz, Greenberg and several other defendants for sex trafficking.