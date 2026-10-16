'Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen 'Not Feeling Great' After Violent Gunpoint Robbery

Play video content Video: Keegan Allen Says He’s Not Doing Well After Violent Gunpoint Attack BACKGRID

Keegan Allen is back in public for the first time since he claims he was robbed at gunpoint and bloodied during a violent encounter in West Hollywood ... and he says things aren't great.

Photogs got the "Pretty Little Liars" star in Los Angeles on Thursday and asked how he was holding up.

Keegan's response ... "Not feeling great."

The actor was on a coffee date with a pretty brunette, and it was a beautiful day in L.A. ... but it seems that wasn't enough to lift his spirits a week after his terrifying experience.

As we reported ... Keegan claims he was pistol-whipped by two men who accosted him outside Laurel Supply. He says they pointed a gun at him, brandished a knife, threatened to kill him, and stole his Rolex watch.

Keegan took out his phone after the alleged violent interaction and recorded himself, bloody face and all, giving a play-by-play. He also uploaded surveillance footage apparently showing the masked suspects outside a luxury grocery store.

Play video content Video: Keegan Allen Left Bloodied After Terrifying Gunpoint Robbery