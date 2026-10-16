WWE's Montez Ford Sued By Security Guard Over Lap Dance At Wrestling Event

Montez Ford's hips have gotten the WWE SuperStar in hot water ... the wrestler's been sued for performing a "sexualized lap dance" on a security officer during a Monday Night Raw taping.

Security guard Noel Lucas, a sheriff's deputy from Cook County by day, filed a lawsuit in Illinois, claiming he got a whole lot of unwanted crotch during the July 6 wrestling event, where he was working ringside security.

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Lucas is suing for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

The dance in contention occurred during the 36-year-old wrestler's grand walk-out entrance at Raw.

Lucas says he was approached by Ford without warning or consent when the dancing started.

He claims the wrestler performed a "sexually provocative dance immediately in front of and over Plaintiff [Lucas], repeatedly thrusting and gyrating his hips and pelvis towards Plaintiff, performing a sexualized ‘lap dance," according to the suit.

Lucas says he was recognized, and people started mocking him on social media and at work, and it was humiliating.

WWE is also named as a defendant in the suit.

Ford, who's been with WWE for 11 years, is a huge star ... kicking ass alongside his Street Profits tag partner Angelo Dawkins.

They've captured just about every title out there, including NXT Tag Team Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and WWE Tag Team Championship.