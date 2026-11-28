Michigan's game against Ohio State erupted into a bench-clearing brouhaha with every single player given unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

It all went down during Saturday's game -- which saw the Buckeyes crush the Wolverines 45-0. In the second quarter, Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles held onto Ohio State running back Bo Jackson well after he went out of bounds.

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After dragging him into the middle of the Ohio State bench, Bowles finally tackled him to the ground.

The resulting fight quickly escalated, with refs blowing their whistles constantly and throwing multiple flags on the play.

Roughly a minute later, both sides were separated ... USA Today reported.