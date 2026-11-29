Aaron Rodgers' hopes of joining another team may have been brutally blitzed ... as a new report claims zero NFL organizations have shown interest in signing him after his rant against Mike McCarthy.

While few teams were interested before he went on his tirade, there are even fewer in the aftermath ... according to ESPN.

Apparently, the Ravens, Patriots, and Vikings are all happy with their current QBs.

Play video content Video: Rodgers Leaves Steelers After Bench Drama, Rips Into McCarthy The Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

As you know ... Aaron has been widely criticized across the league after alleging that his former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had fallen asleep during meetings, among other claims.

As a result ... Aaron was let go by the Steelers.

Play video content Video: Steelers' Mike McCarthy Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers

In the wake of the QB's claims, Mike mostly disputed remarks made by Aaron, but owned up to the fact that he accidentally said "1, 2, 3, Packers" instead of the Steelers during a game against the Eagles.

However, after the Steelers' win Friday against the Broncos, Mike admitted ... "I have not spent enough time with the defense. That’s something that, as far as job responsibility, job description, you know, these are things that’ll be looked at in the offseason."