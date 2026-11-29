Play video content Video: Alexa Bliss Suffers Bloody Facial Injury at WWE Survivor Series Instagram/@paradisecardbreaks

Alexa Bliss suffered a severe facial injury during Saturday's WWE Survivor Series ... walking away clutching her jaw with a blood-covered towel.

The incident happened during the Houston event's women's WarGames match ... when Jade Cargill performed a fallaway slam on Alexa and Tatum Paxley -- who fell on Alexa's face.

In the video of the aftermath, Alexa is helped by WWE staff from out of the stands into the backstage area of Daikin Park.

The extent of her injuries aren't clear ... but given the amount of blood coming from her face, it was a pretty serious incident.

Play video content Video: Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Sing Together on TMZ All Access Tour TMZ.com

As you know ... Alexa and her husband Ryan Cabrera -- who helped escort her out of the arena -- hosted the TMZ All Access Bus just last month.

In addition to showing 20 guests an exclusive and intimate trip all around Hollywood, Alexa also debuted her new song, "I'm Just Drunk (Lexi's Texts)."

We've reached out to Alexa's team for an update on how she's doing ... so far, no word back.