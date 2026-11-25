Former WWF stars Terri Runnels and Dustin Rhodes are dealing with an unimaginable tragedy ... their 3-year-old grandson is dead.

The wrestling veterans confirmed the heartbreaking news Wednesday ... revealing their grandson, Rowan Dane Oney, had passed away.

Terri shared a statement on Facebook on behalf of their daughter, Dakota Runnels, and her husband, Bleau, asking for privacy and prayers as the family mourns.

Dustin also confirmed Rowan's death on X, asking for prayers and sharing that he was with his daughter Dakota during the difficult time.

Dustin is best known for his legendary WWF character, Goldust, and is the son of wrestling icon Dusty Rhodes and the half-brother of WWE superstar Cody Rhodes ... while Terri also found fame in the WWF during the 1990s as Marlena, Goldust's cigar-smoking manager.

The family has not publicly shared details about the circumstances surrounding Rowan's death.