Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Sing on TMZ All Access Tour

Play video content Video: Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Sing Together on TMZ All Access Tour TMZ.com

Alexa Bliss is taking her wild side from the wrestling ring to the recording booth ... and it's all on video, thanks to one of our TMZ tours!!!

The WWE superstar and her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, surprised 20 lucky fans on the TMZ All Access Bus with the live debut of her new song, "I'm Just Drunk (Lexi's Texts)."

The track is made up of three years' worth of real texts Alexa sent Ryan. Yep, her drunk texts are officially music now!!!

The couple brought the party to L.A., kicking things off at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, where they treated fans to shots and a donut-eating competition. Then it was off to Yamashiro for sushi, drinks, games, laughs and selfies with the duo -- all with the most insane view of Hollywood.

And Alexa wasn't the only one showing off her musical side. Ryan grabbed the mic and performed his hit "All the Way Down" live on the bus, leaving fans stunned. He's also gearing up for his first album in nearly 18 years.

Alexa may be fresh off winning WWE Women's Tag Team Gold, but she's clearly got another side to show the world. Wrestling champ by day, pop-punk princess by night?!? We're here for it!!!