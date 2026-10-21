Funkmaster Flex's Ex-Coworker TT Torrez Says He Put Hands On Her During MSG Brawl

Funkmaster Flex's former coworker is claiming the viral brawl at Madison Square Garden -- during the Knicks-Sixers game -- got personal, with Flex allegedly getting physical with her.

A rep for TT Torrez -- who worked with Flex at HOT 97 before she left last year -- tells TMZ ... "What was meant to be an enjoyable evening out for Mrs. Torrez and her husband became a deeply disturbing and traumatic experience. A verbal exchange between her husband and Funkmaster Flex escalated into a physical confrontation in which Funkmaster Flex shoved her violently."

Play video content Video: Funkmaster Flex Gets Into Heated Confrontation at Knicks Game

We reported earlier ... Flex posted a video of the chaotic scene that went down at MSG's Delta Lounge during Tuesday's season opener, claiming a man who worked at a record company threw a drink at him and wanted to be punched first so he could sue Flex.

The footage shows Flex getting physical with another man as people scatter out of the way during the confrontation. Torrez, a former HOT 97 host, claims Flex's video lacks context of what led up to it.

She says, "The brief video circulating online does not tell the full story. What the public saw was a husband defending his wife."

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Torrez says she's "endured years of ongoing harassment, intimidation, and bullying by her former colleague."

Her rep says TT chose not to speak publicly about the old beef with Flex, and "instead addressed these matters professionally and through the appropriate legal channels. That process ultimately resulted in a settlement with Mediaco Hot97 and a non-disparagement agreement, which Funkmaster Flex has continued to violate."

The rep believes what went down at MSG was just a continuation of Flex and TT's feud.