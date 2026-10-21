Teen Charged After Allegedly Filming UNCC Student During Sex, Sending it to Frat Group Chat

A teenager is facing serious charges ... after authorities say he filmed himself having sex with a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student without her consent -- and then shared the videos with a fraternity.

According to cops ... Alexander Michael Evanoff -- a 19-year-old man -- allegedly recorded an "explicit video" of a woman while they had sex.

Authorities say he then sent that video to a group chat containing 32 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Law enforcement officers claim Evanoff admitted to taking the video without the woman's permission and sending it to the group chat.

According to reports, the woman who was allegedly filmed confronted Evanoff ... and cops claim she asked him if sending the video made him "appear cool." Cops allege he said it did and then apologized for sending it.

Evanoff was arrested Monday and charged with one count of disclosing private images and two counts of felony secret peeping. He was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

While the alleged victim is a UNCC student, the school says Evanoff is not. It's unclear how he is connected to the university. A spokesperson for the university called the alleged conduct "reprehensible."

Fraternities around the country are under intense scrutiny following the filing of Jane Doe's lawsuit against 7 people with ties to Cornell's Chi Phi chapter.