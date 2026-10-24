Jay-Z Resale Tickets Drop by 67% Before L.A. Show, Down to Just $20
Jay-Z Concert Resale Tickets Drop by 67% Before L.A. Show Arena Still Packed!!!
Jay-Z -- who reportedly picked himself to headline the Super Bowl -- saw his resale tickets for Friday night's packed Los Angeles show drop by more than two-thirds in the last few days to just $20 ... new data shows.
The resale prices for last night's show at SoFi Stadium dipped by 67% in the 3 days leading up to the performance .... according to stats by TicketData.
The data says that while the price averaged around $61 Tuesday ... by Friday, the get-in price was just $20 -- including fees.
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Even more eyebrow-raising is that the get-in price was down 76% over the last 30 days ... and 93% below the all-time highest get-in price of $284.
Of course ... it's pretty standard for resale tickets to take a dip in price before the show.
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And while one X user posted a photo of a thinned-out crowd at the stadium around 9:20 PM ... another user shared several videos of the arena packed to the gills -- looks like it all worked out for the rapper!
We reported earlier ... the rap mogul -- who is in charge of deciding next year's Super Bowl headliner -- has reportedly chosen himself.