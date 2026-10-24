Teacher Accused of Holding Naked Man Down In Prostitution Scam: Report

A New Jersey middle school teacher has been accused of running a prostitution scam that involved her allegedly pinning down a naked man ... but she claims she was "strictly there to party."

An unidentified man claims he met Middle Township Middle School computer teacher Amanda Crafts, 35, and Veda Engel, 23, at Caesar’s Atlantic City on Oct. 9 ... the New York Post reported.

The victim claims that after Engel performed a sex act on him in the women's Harrah's hotel room ... Crafts held him down and used his smartphone's Face ID to open up Apple Pay to send 4 separate payments totaling $1,250.

Craft's legal team has denied her involvement in pinning the man down ... and rejected the claim that she knew Engel was a prostitute.

Crafts' attorney told the NYP ... "Amanda Crafts is highly intelligent and wouldn’t participate in anything like that. She was in the room and wanted to leave and didn’t even realize it was a prostitution thing. She is mortified."

Since her arrest on Oct. 9 and release on Oct. 15 ... Crafts is out of a job.

Middle Township Middle School announced in a letter on Oct. 19 to parents and fellow staffers that she was "no longer employed by the district."