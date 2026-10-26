Blac Chyna Gets Flirty With Rob Kardashian During Live Stream, Video

Play video content Video: Blac Chyna Gets Playful With Rob Kardashian on Live Stream KICK/blacchyna

Blac Chyna brought some flirtatious energy to a recent conversation with Rob Kardashian ... gassing him up on the phone while streaming live to fans.

The reality star was on KICK last week when she made a call to her famous ex ... asking him to say what's up to all her fans.

The duo had a cordial conversation ... talking about their daughter, Dream -- and some recent pics of Rob that have been posted online, which Blac says are just "fire."

Rob demurred ... humbly turning down the compliment -- though BC insisted he's looking good these days.

As the phone call ended, Rob revealed he was headed to one of his sister's houses to decorate pumpkins the following day ... and he promised Blac Chyna he and Dream would work together to make one just for her.

As you know ... Blac Chyna and Rob have had a contentious relationship over the years -- with Chyna even suing him back in 2017 for posting explicit photos of her online. The two reached an undisclosed settlement in 2022.

That same year, Chyna lost a defamation case she brought against the Kardashian ladies -- even though a jury did decide they had erred in telling "Rob & Chyna" showrunners about alleged abuse they say Rob suffered at Blac Chyna's hands.

Last year, Blac Chyna surprised many people by revealing she and Rob were "going with the flow" when it came to their relationship.