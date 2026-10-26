Kate Gosselin Claims She Visited Collin in A Mental Health Facility Every Chance She Could

Kate Gosselin is telling a very different story than her son Collin about the mental health facility she sent him to.

In his best-selling memoir, "In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood," Collin writes that his mom sent him to a behavioral health facility in 2016 ... when he was just a pre-teen.

Play video content Video: Jon Gosselin Wants Ex-Wife Kate to Tell the Truth About Collin Amid Abuse Claims TMZ.com

Collin recalls his 2-year institutionalization, claiming Kate had only visited him once that entire time and told him he "broke" the family.

But Kate's denying the accusation in a TikTok comment, writing ... "I visited EVERY single time the facility felt he was stable enough for a visit. Sometimes a visit was planned but the facility canceled it because he was too unstable and it would have to be rescheduled."

Play video content 10/14/26 Video: Collin Gosselin Fires Back After Mom Kate Implies He's Struggling with Mental Illness TMZ.com

She also claimed that she tried to get in touch with her son "every single time" he had phone privileges, and alleges Collin's "violent behavior" was the reason he was in the facility in the first place.