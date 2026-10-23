Collin Gosselin Claims Sister Hannah Is Doing Damage Control for Mom Kate

Collin Gosselin believes his sister Hannah Gosselin is trying to get ahead of damaging revelations about their mom, Kate Gosselin, in an upcoming Netflix documentary ... claiming Hannah has already backed up his allegations of abuse.

During a Thursday appearance on "The View," Collin claimed Hannah opened up about their childhood while filming the documentary, including allegedly corroborating his claims against their mother and sharing her own experiences.

Collin says he believes Hannah is now attempting "pre-damage control" ahead of the documentary's release because of pressure from Kate.

He also accused Kate of manipulating Hannah, suggesting their mom is leveraging financial support or Hannah's relationships with their other siblings to influence her.

The accusations come after Hannah posted a statement on her TikTok story Wednesday, saying she was stepping away from the family drama, claiming she hadn't spoken to Collin in nearly a year and had maintained relationships with Kate and their siblings.

Collin disputed Hannah's timeline, claiming they've met multiple times over the past year and he has photos to prove it, though he believes she's caught in the middle of the family feud and shouldn't have to choose sides.

As we reported, Collin has accused Kate of physically and emotionally abusing him during his childhood, allegations detailed in his recently released memoir, "In the Shadow of Eight."

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Kate has not publicly addressed the specific allegations in the book, though her attorney previously denied she intentionally harmed Collin, saying her actions were meant to protect the family.