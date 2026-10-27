NBA star Anthony Edwards Tells Judge He Fears Baby Mama Will Waste Child Support on Gambling

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards fears his ex, Alexandria Desroches, is going to blow her child support payments from him on sports gambling online ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the NBA star said Alexandria testified that she gambled through DraftKings on dozens of occasions per month during 2025 while simultaneously arguing that the support payments from Anthony were inadequate.

He also claimed Alexandria had omitted income, including cash tips from a second job, and overstated expenses related to the kid.

According to the docs, Anthony was previously ordered to pay $14K a month in child support ... but now says he's worried she will use the money to gamble. He asked that a portion of the support payments be paid into a trust ... and a trustee be put in place to handle distributions.

In her response, Alexandria scoffed at the request, claiming Anthony has not sought parenting time with the kid, hasn’t even met him in person, and doesn't know whether he ever sent the kid a gift.

She admitted gambling on DraftKings but said the wagers were for only about $10 and were "placed out of boredom” ... adding that she has since stopped using the account. She said records showed her total DraftKings activity had a net of $998.20 for 2025.

As TMZ preciously reported, Anthony and Alexandria share a son named Amir, who was born in 2023.