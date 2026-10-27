FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Eric Swalwell Investigation

Play video content Video: Mansion Raided by FBI as Eric Swalwell Investigation Unfolds Fox News

The FBI is turning up the heat on former Congressman Eric Swalwell ... with federal agents raiding a Beverly Hills mansion as part of their ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

According to Fox News ... FBI agents descended on the ritzy property Tuesday morning, marking the latest twist in the federal probe surrounding the disgraced California Democrat.

It's unclear what agents were looking for at the mansion or whether anything was seized during the search.

As TMZ previously reported ... the FBI confronted Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport in August, seizing his phone and other electronics after serving him with a search warrant.

And the feds didn't stop there ... agents also searched his Washington, D.C. home the following day, reportedly gathering additional potential evidence in the investigation.

Swalwell has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least five women ... including a former staffer who alleged he raped her while she was too intoxicated to consent.

Play video content Video: Eric Swalwell Pushes Back on Rape Allegations in Fiery Video Instagram/@ericswalwell

The scandal cost him his political career ... with Swalwell resigning from Congress in April and abandoning his campaign for California governor as the allegations mounted.

At the time, Swalwell acknowledged making "mistakes in judgment" ... but fiercely denied the sexual assault allegations, vowing to fight them.