Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders Rekindle Romance Rumors As They Hug in NYC

Sorry to anyone whose celeb crush is Joe Keery ... because he and Chase Sui Wonders look awfully cozy.

New photos show the actors sharing an intimate embrace in NYC ... and this looks more romantic than a friendly hug.

They were both sporting casual attire during the sweet moment ... Joe had a backpack slung over his shoulder and a navy bandana on his head ... and Chase wore a red sweater and some white pants.

Joe and Chase first sparked dating rumors back in October 2023, after being spotted walking with their arms linked in NYC -- although they never hard launched. Chase was fresh off a breakup with Pete Davidson at the time.