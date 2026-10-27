Senator Mark Kelly Says Trump's Mental State is a Concern

Legit to Worry that Trump Could Go Mental After Midterms

Play video content Video: Sen. Mark Kelly Sounds Alarm Over Trump's State of Mind TMZ DC

Senator Mark Kelly thinks Donald Trump's mental state is a legit concern if the Republicans lose the midterms next week, and he says when Trump is stressed ... look out!

Jacob got the Senator from Arizona in NYC Tuesday, and chatted with Kelly about the President's brain ... specifically, what crazy ideas he might have when backed into a corner by a Democrat-controlled Congress.

Kelly was quick to say, when Trump was aggrieved after the 2020 election, he sicked his supporters on the Capitol.

So Jacob then raised 2 scenarios ... would Trump deliberately tank the economy so the Dems would lose in 2028, and would Trump ever noodle about using the nuclear football.