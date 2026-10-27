RJ Mitte's Mom Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Son

RJ Mitte's mom is remembering her son with a touching tribute on social media in the wake of his tragic passing.

Dyna Mitte shared a photo with RJ alongside a lengthy, emotional caption remembering her son.

She wrote ... "What can I say about my precious child? From the day we got RJ at 3 days old, he has been inspiring and sharing his heart with everyone he met."

Dyna recalled how he learned to thrive with his cerebral palsy and succeed with his acting, noting he was always up for whatever challenge came his way next.

She said ... "It became a joy watching his way with people, the way he naturally lit up in every room he entered and instantly charmed his way into people's lives like they were family."

RJ's mom described all the adventures the "Breaking Bad" star when traveling for work, gushing about how he always made them fun.

She said ... "I can never express how proud I was of everything he overcame to become the man the world was just beginning to know."

Dyna raved about RJ's advocacy before emotionally writing ... "We are lost without him, yet we know he wouldn't want us to be. He would want his message heard and the work we were doing with The Mitte Foundation in Brownsville to continue."

She promised to eventually get back to everyone who's reached out, explaining she appreciates all the messages.

Dyna concluded ... "My son was an incredibly special and sensitive soul who did so much for his family, his community, and the world, and we will mourn him for the rest of our days."

As you know, RJ was found dead at his Texas home on October 12. A county official previously confirmed to TMZ that the actor died by suicide.