Play video content Video: Mexican TV Host Accidentally Kicks Drone Into Model's Face, on Video Multimedios TV Canal 6

A model took a drone right to the moneymaker ... after a Mexican TV host beamed her in the face when he went to kick it across the stage ... and it's all on video.

The major mishap went down on an episode of the Mexican variety show, the "Es Show" ... when host Ernesto Chavana booted the drone into Isabella Rojas' mouth.

The video is insane ... the drone is hovering in front of a bunch of models when Ernesto gives it a soccer kick, and it zooms right into her grill. She cries and is led off stage.

Ernesto apologized to Isabella, who showed the audience her battle scars -- a bloody tooth and a fat lip. She's clearly smiling through the pain.