Jennifer Lawrence Confirms She Underwent Breast Lift After Her Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence is getting real about her breasts, confirming that she had a breast lift after her second child.

The actress sat down for an interview Tuesday with The Cut, during which she confirmed that she underwent the procedure after previously talking about her plans to get a breast lift because her body changed so much following her two pregnancies.

You may recall ... Lawrence told The New Yorker in 2025 that she first noticed the impact of motherhood on her body while discussing a nude scene in her 2023 comedy film, "No Hard Feelings."

At the time, she said, “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back.” Then Lawrence said she was supposed to appear naked on camera again the next year after she gave birth to her second child.

Lawrence acknowledged that her career would factor into any decision she made to get her breasts done when asked by the reporter if she would only get a breast lift because she's a famous actress.

“Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way,” Lawrence told the reporter, adding, “But I think yes.”

During the New Yorker interview, Lawrence also talked about Botox and dermal fillers, saying she stays away from fillers because they can be seen on camera. The reporter asked Lawrence if she ever had a facelift, and Lawrence replied, "No, but, believe me, I’m gonna!”