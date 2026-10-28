Jennifer Lawrence Says She Uses Secret TikTok Account to Rage-Bait Strangers

Play video content Video: Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Rage-Baiting on TikTok Call Her Daddy

Jennifer Lawrence says she enjoys using an anonymous account on social media to rage-bait strangers ... though she thinks it may be time to step out of the shadows.

The actress discussed her TikTok habits in an interview on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, released Wednesday ... and Alex asked J-Law about her secret TikTok.

Jennifer says she uses it to argue with people about Victorian ancestry ... and, at this point, it seems about time she "unmasks" and reveals her identity to the world.

Play video content Video: Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Postpartum

The star also discussed her mental health on the show ... diving into the difficulties of postpartum depression. Jennifer has two children -- 2 sons, one born in 2022 and another born just last year.

She remembers a specific incident where she was in an elevator with a woman who checked in to see if she was all right ... and she realized she just wasn't.

Alex relates... telling Jennifer other women understand what her body is going through because she's pregnant -- while her husband, Matt Kaplan, just doesn't.

AC gave birth last week, so clearly this episode was filmed a while back.