Michele Morrone Posts Sexy Pics, Joins Megan Fox With Exclusive Paid-Content Page

Michele Morrone fans can get a full, unadulterated look at their favorite star, who has launched his own exclusive paid-content page ... though the access comes at a price.

The actor announced the new venture on Subs.com with a sexy photo spread on his Instagram ... featuring him shirtless and sucking on a cigarette.

In the caption, Michele promises fans a more intimate side of him on the page than they've ever seen ... adding he may even do a live video call with his fans at some point.

Play video content Video: Michele Morrone Instagram/@michelemorrone

If Subs sounds familiar ... it's because Megan Fox recently launched her own page on the site -- announcing the news with a smokin' hot photo shoot of her own.

Michele is excited about this new project ... stating in a joint press release with Subs that he's never been interested in following the rules -- and he's forging his own path.

He adds, "Subs.com gives me the freedom to connect with my fans in a way that's real, personal, and completely mine. And becoming an owner makes this much bigger than just launching a page. I believe in what we're building."

Tim Stokely -- the company's co-founder -- also points out all of Megan's success on the platform ... saying her initial release proves there is an appetite for this kind of content, and Michele's involvement kicks the movement into high gear.

Fans of Michele will recognize him from the hit erotic romance film "365 Days" and its sequels "The Next 365 Days" and "365 Days: This Day." More recently, he appeared in the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried movie "The Housemaid."

Interesting that he and Megan are two of the biggest stars to sign up for the site so far ... because they were actually romantically linked at one point -- though his rep denied the relationship rumors.