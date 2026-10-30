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Teddi Mellencamp Says PJ Conley Broke Up With Her

Teddi Mellencamp PJ Conley Broke Up With Me ... He Didn't See a Future!!!

By TMZ Staff
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IT'S OVER
Video: Teddi Mellencamp Says PJ Conley Called It Quits
Two Ts In A Pod

Teddi Mellencamp and her boyfriend PJ Conley have broken up ... and it sounds like she's all broken up about it.

In Friday's episode of "Two Ts in a Pod," Teddi broke the news to co-host Dolores Catania, admitting she hasn't "been able to talk with anyone about this yet."

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Teddi said ... "I went out with the Valley Guy last night, and we had a really good time at dinner, and after dinner, he's like, 'Should we talk, you know, about the future?'"

She added ... "He's just like, 'I have to tell you, let's talk about the future. I know where my life is going.' He goes, 'I was so shocked when you met my family and how well it went. Because I thought they were going to be a little bit more not accepting about the age difference and stuff.' And he goes, 'But when I look at a future, I don't see you in it.'"

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Conley apparently told her that he felt "terrible" about not being able to give her what she wanted.

Teddi -- who said earlier she doesn't know if she'll be alive in the future -- admitted ... "Whether he knew it or not, he was breathing life into me. But now I feel like, am I just not good enough?"

Teddi and Valley Guy -- aka PJ -- hard launched their relationship back in August ... with Teddi revealing in an episode of her podcast at the time that he "got along effortlessly with the fam, my brother, my sisters."

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Teddi has not had the easiest past few years ... she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma back in 2022, and while she recently shared she was cancer-free, she still has to undergo roughly 7 more months of treatment.

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