ICE Agent Dismisses Running Over Immigrant in Body Cam: 'You Got Hit With a Car, Bro'

Play video content Video: ICE Agent Runs Over Man In Texas

An ICE agent who ran over an immigrant in Houston can be heard calling the man he ran over "bro" in newly released bodycam footage ... as the victim moaned from his serious injuries.

In the clip of the Oct. 10 incident, ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales could be seen hitting and running over Miguel Parra Hernández with his vehicle.

As Parra Hernández writhed in pain, he cried out in Spanish ... "You ran over me!"

Morales' deadpan response to his painful pleas was simply ... "Yeah, you got hit with a car, bro."

Morales has since been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge ... the Houston Chronicle reported.

Parra Hernández later told authorities he started running from Morales because he was scared after Morales put on his mask ... while Morales allegedly gave an "unclear and vague" response as to why he didn't swerve to avoid Hernández.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare told the Chronicle ... "I genuinely hope that holding an ICE agent accountable for harming a community member will communicate to our community at large that we do not believe in what they’re doing and the tactics that they’re using."