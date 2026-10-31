Johnny Lopez, Beloved Former TMZ Writer, Dead at 55

Johnny Lopez, one of the brilliant writers who helped launch TMZ.com and shape the irreverent, hilarious voice that became synonymous with the site, has died.

Johnny was there in TMZ's early days and was instrumental in developing the unique tone that set the site apart.

He was a beloved member of the TMZ family, someone whose personality was every bit as memorable as the stories he wrote.

Johnny created many of the franchises on the site that we still use today... such as 'Memba Them?, 'Who'd You Rather', 'Good Genes, Good Docs?' and 'We're Just Sayin'.'

Johnny also worked for Access Hollywood, Queerty, People, Outsports and Dish Nation. He was also a passionate advocate for LGBTQ rights ... and a die-hard Madonna fan.

Play video content Video: Remembering Johnny Lopez TMZ.com

The Men's Health Foundation was a cause close to Johnny’s heart. Those wishing to honor his memory can make a donation to the organization here.

He will be deeply missed.

Johnny was 55.