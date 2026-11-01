Irina Shayk Trick-or-Treating In Skintight Bodysuit With Ex Bradley Cooper, Daughter

Irina Shayk and ex Bradley Cooper were co-parents extraordinaire during their trick-or-treating session with daughter Lea ... and hell, Irina's costume is absolute fire ... metaphorically speaking!

In the photos ... the model can be seen wearing a skintight red PVC bodysuit as part of her horned devil costume ... while Bradley wore a hooded outfit with a skull mask.

The former couple and Lea were spotted going around NYC's West Village neighborhood and ringing doorbells for candy Saturday night.

Their family outing comes months after Bradley wore another accessory that turned some heads ... a ring on that finger!

Stepping out with matching rings on their wedding fingers ... Bradley and Gigi Hadid were spotted beaming as they held hands in Paris back in August.