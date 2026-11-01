Savannah Guthrie Makes Impassioned Plea For Answers About Mom Nancy

... Tell Us What You Know

Savannah Guthrie is begging anyone with information about her missing mother Nancy Guthrie to reach out immediately ... admitting that her family "cannot move forward" without answers.

In an emotional Instagram post Sunday morning ... the "Today" host shared a photo of a painting her daughter Vale made along with its message ... "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy."

Savannah wrote ... "It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear 'normal' - as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids - but it’s not and it never will be."

She added that she and her whole family "ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know."

Savannah went on to write ... "We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us."

Savannah's emotional plea comes just a day after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that their task force "continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation."

He added on X ... "Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case."

We reported earlier ... an alleged ransom note had been delivered to a female friend of Nancy.

However, sources told us last month that investigators don't believe it to be credible.

Play video content 2:12AM Video: New Footage Released Showing Potential Suspect at Home of Missing Nancy Guthrie

As you may know ... Nancy has been missing since her abduction in the early hours of Feb. 1.

Play video content Video: Alleged Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case Demands Bitcoin TMZ.com