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Brooks Nader Spotted in Playboy Bunny Costume on 'Playmates' Movie Set

Brooks Nader Hopping Into 'Playmates' Movie!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Brooks Nader sports a sexy playmate bunny costume backgrid
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Brooks Nader is hopping into bunny territory ... and it looks like she's the newest addition to Hollywood's upcoming Playboy movie, "Playmates!"

Photos of the "Baywatch" babe rocking the iconic Playboy Bunny look while filming on set at a Beverly Hills mansion ... complete with a black bodysuit, bow tie, bunny ears and, of course, that famous fluffy tail.

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We're told Brooks spent about 5 hours on set shooting scenes for the upcoming film ... and she certainly looked the part as she strutted around in her bunny costume.

Brooks joins a star-studded cast that includes Jessica Biel, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Pullman, who is set to portray Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

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"Playmates" also marks the feature directorial debut of Jack Nicholson's daughter, Lorraine Nicholson.

Hugh Hefner With His Playboy Bunnies
Launch Gallery
Hugh With His Playboy Bunnies Launch Gallery
Getty

No word yet on how big Brooks' role will be ... but she's already got the bunny look down pat!

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