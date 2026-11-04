Brooks Nader Spotted in Playboy Bunny Costume on 'Playmates' Movie Set

Brooks Nader is hopping into bunny territory ... and it looks like she's the newest addition to Hollywood's upcoming Playboy movie, "Playmates!"

Photos of the "Baywatch" babe rocking the iconic Playboy Bunny look while filming on set at a Beverly Hills mansion ... complete with a black bodysuit, bow tie, bunny ears and, of course, that famous fluffy tail.

We're told Brooks spent about 5 hours on set shooting scenes for the upcoming film ... and she certainly looked the part as she strutted around in her bunny costume.

Brooks joins a star-studded cast that includes Jessica Biel, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Pullman, who is set to portray Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

"Playmates" also marks the feature directorial debut of Jack Nicholson's daughter, Lorraine Nicholson.