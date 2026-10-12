'Baywatch' Costars Brooks Nader, Stephen Amell Get Touchy-Feely in Cannes

Brooks Nader and Stephen Amell are giving us a sneak peek at their "Baywatch" chemistry ... and judging by these handsy photos, things are pretty steamy.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the costars were spotted getting awfully cozy in Cannes, France ... in one shot, Brooke is holding on to Stephen's arm, leaning over his shoulder from behind.

In another, Stephen's got his arm dangerously close to Brooke's curvy backside as he ushers her down a sidewalk.

And here's where things get interesting ... Stephen is a married man, and Brooks is smoking hot.

Stephen has been married to actress Cassandra Jean Amell since 2012, and they have two children.

Now, we're told the duo is in France for MIPCOM Cannes 2026, where they're pitching the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot to international audiences ... but judging by these pics, they're doing a pretty good job selling their chemistry, too.

As for the show, Stephen plays a grown-up Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff's iconic character Mitch, who's now calling the shots as Baywatch Captain.

Brooks plays Selene, the sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards ... so they'll be sharing plenty of screen time.

The reboot airs in the U.S. in January 2027, which is fast approaching.