Great-Grandmother Who Joined OnlyFans Reveals How Grandkids Found Out

Play video content Video: DD White TMZ.com

DD White -- the great-grandmother who went viral for revealing her OnlyFans retirement plan -- is dishing on the awkward moments her grandkids found out about her side hustle.

DD tells TMZ that one of her grandsons found out about her adult content creator role on Twitter -- now X -- before showing his shocked mom her profile.

Another granddaughter apparently made the surprising discovery too, asking her ... "Nana, what are you doing?!"

However, DD's granddaughter later said she thought it was really cool.

She also claims all her kids liked finding out that she and her husband were adult content creators -- it made them look exciting as parents!

Now ... her grandkids love and support this new side of her ... and she even says they help out with ideas for her social media.